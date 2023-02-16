The first thing you wonder about Jason Krejza is whether it ever gets old.
"No, no it doesn't, it's never going to," the former Australian off-spinner said. "It's something I think I should keep thinking about it, because I only played two of them and one of them was amazing."
The topic in question is Krejza's Test debut.
It was Nagpur, November 2008. To that point, he had never claimed a first class five-wicket haul. Some time after Ricky Ponting threw him the ball in the final Test against India, Krejza had figures of 8-215.
He would finish with 12 scalps for the game - Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly among them.
Now Krejza is in Canberra, set to play for an ACA Masters side against an ACT XI comprised of former greats and current players at Manuka Oval on Friday night.
The ACT team boasts names like Peter Solway, Dean Solway, Shane Devoy and Erin Osborne. The ACA side includes Ryan Carters, Mark Higgs, Richard Chee Quee and Sarah Coyte.
The Twenty20 clash will be preceded by a 15-over match between a Cricket ACT Chairman's XI and a Chief Minister's XI featuring politicians, media, Canberra Capitals youngster Abby Solway and a raft of rising stars.
Krejza is still just one of eight men to have claimed eight wickets in an innings on debut - so you better believe he is asked about it at every school holiday camp he coaches at.
"They're asking me with a massive smile on their face. They're trying to hear what it was like, what it did feel like bowling against one of the best Indian batting line-ups, 'these are all my heroes'," Krejza said.
"It's going to never get old. I'll probably end up talking about it on the sportsman's night in Canberra again.
"I was watching [Australian debutant Todd Murphy] do interviews and trying to think back to what it was like when I got the call when I was waiting at the ground, it all happened very quickly for me in India during the Test I played.
"It was nice to hear him talk about how exciting it was, and how he couldn't believe it was happening. They were the same feelings I had."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
