"There is a man shooting a gun, run."
These are the words a witness shouted while leading her blind sister through Canberra Airport as the pair tried to hide from a gunman.
The witness' elderly mother ran behind them, cradling a seven-month-old baby in her arms.
Other people in the airport had offered to take the baby so the elderly woman could run faster. However, she refused to let her grandchild out of her grasp.
On Thursday, multiple witnesses recalled the terror they felt when Ali Rachid Ammoun, 63, fired five shots at windows inside the airport terminal in August 2022, sending passengers running for their lives.
The ACT Magistrates Court is expected to hear a total of 15 victim impact statements as Ammoun, who has pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly discharging a firearm at a building, and unauthorised possession of a firearm, faces sentence proceedings.
Among the witnesses were a husband, wife and their adult daughter, who were waiting to board a return flight to Brisbane when Ammoun started firing a .38/200 Smith & Wesson revolver.
The daughter fell and broke her leg while fleeing from the gunshots.
The father told the court he thought his daughter had been shot when he saw her lying on the ground.
In a statement read in court by her father, the daughter described lying on the ground unable to run and believing "right there and then" she would die.
"I thought my children would see the man shoot their mum," she wrote.
Witnesses said they did not know if there was one shooter or 10, and thought the shots were part of a terrorist attack.
Many described waiting for a bullet to hit them in the back as they ran, trying to find a safe place to hide.
The court heard the passengers now lived with trauma, mental health issues and some had even lost their jobs as a result of the ongoing impacts of the incident.
Legal Aid lawyer Tamzin Lee had applied to have the victim impact statements ruled inadmissible.
However, magistrate Ian Temby allowed them to be read to the court.
It was revealed in December Ammoun was on parole at the time of the shooting after trying to murder his ex-wife.
Prior to his release for that offence, he spent 14-and-a-half years behind bars in Western Australia.
He has been remanded in custody in the ACT since the airport incident.
The sentence hearing continues.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
