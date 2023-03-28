The jockeys' national insurance scheme could be the key to ending Canberra's trainer exodus and slashing the exorbitant worker's compensation premiums they're forced to pay.
It could save Canberra trainers tens of thousands of dollars every year if, for example, they can have track-work riders also covered under the national scheme.
As it is, jockeys were covered under a national scheme - removing the two main problems at the heart of the workers' compensation problem.
The ACT has unlimited liability and also a small pool of people working in the racing industry, meaning the insurance industry can get away with charging massive premiums.
It's led to some of Canberra's top trainers moving across the border to NSW, like Nick Olive (Queanbeyan) and Matthew Dale (Goulburn).
Olive's 26-kilometre move just across the border has seen his workers' compensation bill slashed from more than $100,000 each year to about $3000.
Canberra Racing, which has a race meet on Wednesday, had 21 trainers in 2020 and that's dropped to about 11, with there now being about 100 horses in work at Thoroughbred Park.
Solving the workers' compensation issue has been at the top of Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce's to-do list since the Canberra Carnival.
He also hoped to be able to work with the ACT government to see if there was anything they could do about the unlimited liability.
It's the only jurisdiction in Australia where that's the case, meaning insurance was naturally going to be higher than across the border in NSW.
"[Jockeys] can be insured in national schemes outside of the ACT," Pearce told The Canberra Times.
"The problem with the ACT legislation, from a cost point of view, is there's uncapped liability and it's a small pool.
"So the insurance companies rate very highly and the cost of the insurance is astronomical compared to other locations.
"So jockeys are part of national schemes as sportspeople ... they're on the playing field, but there's a lot of people involved in what would be the equivalent of the training paddock for rugby union or for rugby league to make it possible for jockeys to ride in a race.
"But they're still equally part of the sport.
"So the logical argument follows that they should also be able to be insured under other national schemes the way that jockeys are and that's what we're working towards."
The other issue for Canberra trainers has been their trouble getting runners in the lucrative Highway Handicap series.
Racing NSW gives preference to NSW country horses gaining entry, with Canberra horses only getting a run if there's insufficient nominations.
For example, when Dale completed his shift to Goulburn he went from consistently being balloted out of the Highways to instantly getting runners in it.
It's another thing Pearce has been working to rectify and wanted to work with Racing NSW to resolve.
"Highways are certainly something we'd like to talk to Racing NSW about," he said.
"I think Canberra trainers can add something to it, but we need to acknowledge that to be part of that we've got to pay our way."
