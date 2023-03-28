Super Rugby has looked a little different this season.
A raft of new rules were introduced at the start of the year in a bid to increase the pace of play and produce entertaining contests.
Shot clocks, restrictions on where scrumhalves can stand and the ability for the television match official to intervene was wound back, a move that had fans rejoicing.
It hasn't taken long for the impact of the new rules to become clear.
Total ball in play time has increased significantly, with some games having more than 40 minutes of action in contrast to the low 30s that became routine over the past few seasons.
The result has been high-octane affairs that showcase teams' attacking players and highlight stars such as Corey Toole, Len Ikitau and Tom Wright.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The ACT Brumbies have scored 158 points in five matches and have developed an entertaining style of play. A bumper crowd is expected for Saturday's clash against the NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium.
While the backs are relishing the changes, the 30 second limit to pack scrums and form lineouts has made life difficult for forwards.
The big men have felt the brunt of the changes and have been required to dig deep late in matches.
Brumbies veteran James Slipper conceded it's been difficult, but said the new rules help grow the game and attract new fans to rugby.
"They've been positive," he said. "Any way, and this is a front-rower saying this, any way we can speed the game up will help the game, as much as that's gonna hurt.
"It's what's needed and we've seen a lot more tries this year and more attractive footy. If we can just keep building on that and playing attractive brands of footy, it would be good."
Plans to introduce a scrum clock were initially met with hesitation from front rowers who feared their safety was being sacrificed in the chase for eyeballs in a competitive sporting environment.
However a full off-season allowed the players to adjust their set up for scrums and adopt plans to ensure the risk of injuries would not rise.
The set piece has formed a crucial platform for the Brumbies attack and Slipper said the pack takes pride in dominating opposition teams in that area.
"We're blessed with the front-row stock we've got and every player here is respected in the front row," he said.
"[The young props] are all tracking really well. A lot of them are enthusiastic to learn and they go at it. It's more a case of holding them back and making sure they hit the ground running on Saturdays and not on a Tuesday morning."
Slipper's comments come as the Brumbies prepare to host the Waratahs in the latest edition of the rivalry.
ACT has dominated the derby in recent years, winning the past 10 matches between the sides.
Slipper is one of seven Wallabies set to return to the Brumbies squad on Saturday night after sitting out last week's loss to the Crusaders under Rugby Australia's load management policy.
While he enjoyed the chance to freshen up, Slipper said the group is determined to hit the ground running at Canberra Stadium.
"The club enjoys this week playing against the Tahs," he said. "There's a good rivalry there and we've looked forward to this on the schedule.
"We played them in round one and got the win so we're expecting another tough game."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.