Ryan Lonergan has produced a masterclass off the bench to lead the ACT Brumbies to a tense victory over Moana Pasifika in his 50th match for the club.
The scrumhalf was injected into the contest in the 56th minute, his side trailing 34-36 and needing a spark.
Lonergan and replacement flyhalf Jack Debreczeni ensured it was the Brumbies who ran away with a 62-36 victory.
The match was an entertaining, high-scoring affair with both teams throwing the ball around.
The high-octane pace led to a combined 98 points with 14 tries scored in front of 7011 fans at Canberra Stadium.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Brumbies were dealt a major blow on the eve of the clash when Len Ikitau was ruled out with a calf niggle, Tamati Tua coming into the team at inside centre and Ollie Sapsford shifted to outside centre.
While Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham would have been pleased with some of the attack his team produced, some of the defensive lapses will be cause for concern.
The coach also handed Charlie Cale and Jack Wright Super Rugby debuts in the second half of the bonus-point victory.
The first half was a back and forth affair, Moana bursting out of the gates and racing away to a 14-3 lead after 10 minutes.
The second try spurred the Brumbies into action and they dominated the next 20 minutes to take a 22-17 advantage.
Just as it looked like the hosts would drive the nail home, Pasifika hit back on the counter attack.
Again, the Brumbies had a response and Luke Reimer crossed for his second try from the driving maul on the stroke of half-time.
Noah Lolesio converted from out wide to ensure his side took a 29-22 lead into the sheds.
The advantage was short-lived, however, the second half starting in much the same way as the first.
It took just three minutes for Alamanda Motuga to claim his second try of the night and suddenly the scores were tied.
It didn't take long for Andy Muirhead to put the Brumbies back in front as the two teams traded attacking strikes.
The tit-for-tat continued with Pasifika crossing for their fifth try of the night to hit the front before Lonergan and Debreczeni's injection changed the game.
Led by their halves, the Brumbies scored four tries in the final 25 minutes of the match to turn a 34-36 deficit into a 62-36 victory.
ACT BRUMBIES 62 (Luke Reimer 2, Andy Muirhead 2, Pete Samu, Tamati Tua, Jack Debreczeni, Ben O'Donnell, Corey Toole tries, Noah Lolesio 3 conversions, 1 penalty goal, Ryan Lonergan 4 conversions) bt MOANA PASIFIKA 36 (Alamanda Motuga 2, Miracle Faiilagi, Lotu Inisi tries, Christian Lealiifano 4 conversions, 1 penalty goal). Crowd 7011 at Canberra Stadium.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.