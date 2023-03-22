ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is between a rock and a hard place.
With the World Cup looming, a host of Wallabies stars will need to be rested during the Super Rugby campaign.
It's not a new policy and has been in place previously.
It does, however, leave the franchises with the task of navigating the resting of players while still chasing Super Rugby glory.
Despite past criticism, the teams have little choice but to follow Rugby Australia's directive. The governing body pays the bulk of the Wallabies wages.
The Brumbies, by virtue of their dominance in recent years, have been hardest hit by the requirements. Overall, nine players will miss two games and not be permitted to play more than five consecutive weeks.
With the bye in round nine, Larkham had a three-week window for the first rest cycle. Last Saturday's home game against Moana Pasifika, the Canterbury Crusaders on Friday and next week's showdown with the Waratahs in Canberra.
While there was no easy choice, the Crusaders emerged as the best option.
A trip to New Zealand on the back of a short turnaround and wedged in between two home games, it was always going to be a tough assignment.
The news surprised some fans. Surely last week's clash against Super Rugby newcomers Moana was a better option?
Given the Brumbies lost to Moana last year, it was not an automatic victory and resting players would have robbed the club's fans the opportunity to watch the team's best players at home.
In claiming a bonus-point victory, the side took care of business before turning their focus towards a match they were already at long-odds at winning in Christchurch.
While the decision to rest players has made Friday's task even harder, the Brumbies hope it will pay dividends next week.
The Waratahs trip to Canberra is the most important game of the season. Resting Wallabies was off the table.
So while the Brumbies will travel to Christchurch as heavy underdogs, Larkham is confident it was the best option in the team's quest for Super Rugby glory.
