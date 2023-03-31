The Glebe: When, in 1841, Charles Campbell offered 200 acres on his Ginninderra property to the church, he stipulated that one acre was for the church building and two acres for a Church of England burial ground. The remaining 197 acres were to be used as a rural lease to support and maintain the church and grounds (known as a glebe). The Cameron family from Scotland, Donald and Ann and their children, were the lessees of The Glebe Farm from 1850 until the late 1880s and several family members are buried in the St Paul's Burial Ground.