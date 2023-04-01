The potential closure of Bungendore's only community preschool has been met with disappointment by state and federal members of government.
Bungendore Preschool Association on Thursday informed parents the 42-year-old preschool had been told to vacate its Turallo Street site at the end of the year after negotiations with St Mary's Catholic Parish broke down.
Federal Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said she had spoken with the parish to urge them to find a resolution.
"I recently engaged with the Bungendore Catholic Parish to discuss the need to arrive at a mutually beneficial resolution with Bungendore Preschool, one that had the importance of receiving high-quality education at formative years front of mind," Ms McBain said.
"I am extremely disappointed by this development and the impact this outcome will have on so many families in the Bungendore region. I understand Bungendore Preschool are now searching for an alternative location, and I encourage the community to band together so that this vital community service can continue."
Newly-elected member for the NSW government electorate of Monaro, Steve Whan, said he would do what he could to help the preschool find a new location once he was sworn in.
"It's critical that we have a preschool in Bungendore," Mr Whan said.
He said the nine-month timeframe to find a new site was particularly disappointing.
Archdiocesan financial manager Helen Delahunty said the Archdiocese of Canberra Goulburn did talk to Ms McBain before the election.
"We were hoping that the negotiations would result in a positive result," she said.
"As I said yesterday, negotiations have fallen over."
Ms Delahunty said the archdiocese was yet to formally respond to the preschool and there was "always a chance" the preschool wouldn't close.
"I don't know that it's closing, I have no comment on that. Even though the chair has written to the community, we haven't had any formal discussions with them yet," she said.
Ms Delahunty said there was no tenant looking to move into the building imminently.
"The parish will look to do that when and if they leave," she said.
Bungendore Preschool Committee chair Joe Cashman on Thursday told parents in a letter the preschool would try to find a new location for next year.
"We understand that this news may come as a shock to you and your children, and we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to make the transition as smooth as possible," Mr Cashman said.
"Although we may need to close our doors at the end of the year, we will continue to provide high-quality education to your children until that time."
The preschool was required to negotiate a 10-year lease as part of a capital works grant from the NSW government to expand the service to another 60 places.
The previous lease ran out in December and negotiations stalled after the parish sought a fourfold rent increase.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
