The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Cooleman Ridge Nature Reserve pond turns red

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated April 8 2023 - 5:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rose Higgins strikes a pose at Canberra's red dam. Picture by Tim the Yowie Man
Rose Higgins strikes a pose at Canberra's red dam. Picture by Tim the Yowie Man

While on a recent walk in Cooleman Ridge Nature Reserve, Margitta Acker of Kambah was stopped in her tracks by the dazzling colour of a "pink lake" on the western fringe of the reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.