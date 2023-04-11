A touch of Hollywood is coming to the national capital.
Russell Crowe's fitness franchise, 98 Gym, is coming to Canberra in May.
With Crowe set to visit the Canberra Theatre Centre on June 6 for his Indoor Garden Party concert, gym-goers might share a kettlebell with the actor before he entertains the crowds.
Replacing Fernwood Fitness at 1/131 City Walk, 98 Gym is set to open its doors for Canberrans on May 8.
Sports dietitian Harriet Walker started training at 98 Gym in Sydney and she knew there was something in the facility that she wanted everyone else to experience.
Former English professional rugby player Chris Feather began managing Crowe's gym as a way to keep his visa in Australia and he soon became a majority owner.
Ms Walker became a dietitian at the 98 Gyms in Sydney and worked with clients from the grassroots to Commonwealth gold medalists.
As a Canberra local, she wanted to expand the 98 institution to the national capital and offer Canberrans a performance enhancing experience as they tackle their daily grind.
Catering for strength and conditioning, 98 Gym Canberra is going to offer a range of classes that they say will increase your capability to perform when needed.
With so many gyms promising results for Canberrans looking for a sweat in the city, Ms Walker wants to enter the market with a high-quality fitness experience.
For anyone who might be looking to sign up for a new gym, Ms Walker's facility boasts an impressive location and comprehensive classes that emphasise coach-led training.
"Each one of the classes are specifically designed and tailored to develop a specific aspect of athleticism," she said.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
