Three people have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, after a two-car collision in Canberra's north on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Well Station Drive and Gungahlin Drive shortly before 6.40pm Saturday night.
Police Inspector Craig McPherson said one occupant of a car which had been travelling southbound on Gungahlin Drive had been taken to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
Two people in a car which had been travelling northbound and turned right into Well Station Road were in a serious condition in hospital, he said.
"Three people are in a [hospital] tonight and I'd like to think that a collision like this one was avoidable if we were all looking after ourselves and looking after our community," Insp McPherson said.
The two cars involved were an Alfa Romeo and a Mazda CX-5.
The major collision team was on its way to the crash scene on Saturday night, with the road expected to remain closed for several hours.
Gungahlin Drive has been shut to traffic in both directions between Sandford Street and Oodgeroo Avenue.
Police encouraged motorists to avoid the area.
Insp McPherson declined to give the genders of those injured in the collision as family members had yet to be notified.
"The investigation's ongoing. We certainly think we know what's occurred, but we need to speak to a few more people and have our major crash team do their job before we jump to any further conclusions," he said, speaking at the scene.
Insp McPherson encouraged motorists to be careful, take their time and obey the rules.
Two people have died on the ACT's roads so far this year, after 18 people died - the highest toll in more than a decade - in 2022.
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash on the Barton Highway, just north of the ACT, on Good Friday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.