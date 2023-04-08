The Canberra Times
Serious two-car collision shuts north and southbound lanes on Gungahlin Drive

PB
Jasper Lindell
By Peter Brewer, and Jasper Lindell
Updated April 8 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:36pm
Two cars involved in the collision in Canberra's north on Saturday night. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Three people have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, after a two-car collision in Canberra's north on Saturday night.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

