Two days after the Gungahlin Drive crash, one driver is in a critical condition

By Peter Brewer
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:20am
Gungahlin Drive was closed for several hours on the evening of Easter Saturday after a two-car collision. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Gungahlin Drive was closed for several hours on the evening of Easter Saturday after a two-car collision. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The male driver of the Alfa Romeo involved in the Gungahlin Drive collision on Saturday night remains in a critical condition in Canberra Hospital.

