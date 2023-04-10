The male driver of the Alfa Romeo involved in the Gungahlin Drive collision on Saturday night remains in a critical condition in Canberra Hospital.
Two other people in the second car, a Mazda CX-5 SUV, were also injured. One suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while the other received minor injuries.
The collision occurred on Saturday about 6.40pm on the corner of Well Station Road and Gungahlin Drive, shutting both roads for a number of hours.
It came after a horror start to the Easter long weekend in the Canberra region, with four people killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Barton Highway, just north of the ACT, on Good Friday.
ACT police have a had a busy time on Canberra's roads over the Easter weekend, with 229 traffic infringement notices issued from midnight on Thursday through to 9am Monday.
Of these infringements, 78 have been for speeding, 40 for unregistered vehicles, two for mobile phone offences and a further 21 for intersection-related offences, such as running red lights.
The remainder have been for other road-related offences.
Double demerits remained in force over the Easter long weekend until midnight on Monday night. Double demerits apply for speeding, seat belt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet-related offences.
Inspector Ken Williams from ACT police said people were not listening to the messages about risky driving behaviour and that officers would be closely monitoring traffic in the ACT region.
Two people have been killed on ACT roads so far this year but a further five have died in crashes just over the border.
Significant volumes of traffic were expected to the Kings Highway on Monday afternoon and evening as people returned from the South Coast.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
