A toddler allegedly sustained a "golf ball-sized lump" on her forehead after a man was accused of dropping her while violently assaulting his partner.
The 22-year-old man, who is not named to protect his family's identity, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault.
He will remain in custody after magistrate Jane Campbell refused his bail application, noting the man "only stopped when a neighbour intervened".
Police allege the man started verbally abusing his partner on Sunday at a Forde residence after waking up from a nap.
When the woman allegedly asked the man why he was still present, he is accused of saying words to the effect of: "I'm not leaving, this is my home, I'll drag you out of here and throw you out on your arse before I leave."
Police allege the man tried preventing the woman from screaming by holding his hand over her mouth, forcing her to the ground during the continued altercation.
Police documents say neighbours saw the man dragging his partner, whom the court heard was holding her daughter, by the jumper into the living room.
He is then accused of tearing the 18-month-old from the woman's arms, dropping the toddler onto the floor.
"[The toddler] sustained a golf ball-sized lump to her forehead as a result of the fall," police allege.
One neighbour told police he saw the man standing over the woman in a corner, using a "closed-fisted uppercut" to repeatedly strike her in the stomach.
The alleged offender did not enter any pleas on Monday.
Prosecutor Tahlia Drumgold opposed the man's bail application due to what she said was a likelihood of him re-offending and endangering the alleged victim.
"The complainant has expressed concerns for her safety as well as her children's safety," Ms Drumgold said.
The prosecutor said bail conditions imposed by the court, however strict, would not ameliorate the family's safety.
The magistrate refused the alleged offender's bail, citing previous breaches of bail and a criminal history of domestic violence.
"This is the way you engage in your relationships with your intimate partners," Ms Campbell said.
"It tells me I need to have some concern with you."
The court also heard the alleged assault would put the man in breach of the good behaviour order he was issued last October.
The man will be remanded in custody until he is set to face court next month.
