The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Magistrates Court denies man bail after alleged domestic violence assault injures toddler

TP
By Tim Piccione
April 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A toddler allegedly sustained a "golf ball-sized lump" on her forehead after a man was accused of dropping her while violently assaulting his partner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.