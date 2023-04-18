The Canberra Times
Natasha Stott Despoja, Katherine Wannan | Net zero should boost workforce diversity, here's why

By Natasha Stott Despoja, Katherine Wannan
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
Kerren Crosthwaite, first assistant secretary, and James Chisholm, deputy secretary, Net Zero Economy Taskforce. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Over the last decade Australia has made slow but steady progress advancing two economic indicators that will lay the groundwork for our future prosperity. The first is the impressive progress we've made in expanding renewable energy generation. The second is increased efforts to advance female leadership in the workforce.

