As FOI searches since she and Anthony Albanese came into office have not come up with a single document that mentions Assange, it may be that he was raised in conversation and a decision taken not to record it. However, the lack of any documentation at all indicates to his family, legal team and to supporters including journalists, that either the request was dismissed out of hand, or has not been taken seriously, and certainly that there has been no progress as that would necessitate correspondence to negotiate how, when, the terms etc.