Smoke will be seen across Symonston and Hume on Thursday, and around the lakeside at Yarralumla, as prescribed burns are conducted during the cool weather conditions.
Bonshaw grasslands and Jerrabomberra grassland nature reserve near the ACT border, together with 5.5 hectares at Blue Gum Point near Yarralumla Bay, are the low level burn locations scheduled for Thursday.
A further prescribed burn is also scheduled for Friday in the Molonglo Valley.
ACT Parks and Conservation fire managers will oversee these operations. The directorate said that efforts will be made to minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across parts of Canberra.
The grassland burns aim to improve the grassland for native plant diversity and improve the habitat connections between grassland earless dragon populations.
