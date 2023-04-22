The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Selwyn Snow Resort to reopen for first season since Black Summer bushfires

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated April 23 2023 - 8:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selwyn Snow Resort general manager Lucy Blyton-Gray said operators were committed to a June opening this season. Pictures Keegan Carroll, supplied
Selwyn Snow Resort general manager Lucy Blyton-Gray said operators were committed to a June opening this season. Pictures Keegan Carroll, supplied

Hire skis are being stacked on racks, padding is going up around chairlifts and snow machines will be fired up for a test run next week ahead of the reopening of the Selwyn Snow Resort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.