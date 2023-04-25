The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'More than just two-up': Canberra veterans, military families reflect on Anzac Day 2023

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Caitlin Judd didn't have much luck betting on heads during two-up on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.