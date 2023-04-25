Caitlin Judd didn't have much luck betting on heads during two-up on Tuesday.
But Anzac Day 2023 was about "more than just two-up".
Ms Judd's brother, who served in Afghanistan, died in January.
She gathered with family, including his young daughter, to raise money for the Special Operations Engineer Regiment at the Walt and Burley in Kingston.
Coming from a military family, Ms Judd said she participated in two-up and other ceremonial traditions every year.
Tuesday was more poignant, but the sun shined brightly for the first Anzac Day without her brother.
"I think it's important that we don't forget Anzac Day and what it actually means," Ms Judd said.
READ MORE:
"It's more than just two-up. It's about stopping and pausing and remembering who our veterans and what they've done for the country.
"It's not just what they're fighting on the battlefield, it's what they're fighting when they get home."
Richard, who served for 25 years, said the jovial atmosphere at Walt and Burley showed how much Australians' attitudes towards servicepeople had changed.
"In the early 90s, you weren't really received as well from the public. Now, it's amazing how out and accepted by the public and appreciated [we are]," he said.
"Everyone's really, really polite. Some strangers come and say, 'we appreciate your service'."
Many ex-servicepeople and members of the public wandered from the Dawn Service at the Australian War Memorial down to Olims Bar and Bistro in Braddon.
Benjamin Courtney-Barrer, 31, wanted to show off his coin-tossing skills to his Chilean partner.
He hadn't played two-up for at least seven years, as he lives in Chile.
The lack of practice showed, with at least one failed attempt at throwing the coins, but Mr Courtney-Barrer did manage to win big as a punter by betting on tails.
"[I'm here] to remember the Anzacs and everyone who served for the country. And there's a great, great atmosphere around," he said.
Olims general manager Lukas Wilfling said the venue had a long history of supporting veterans as a sponsor of the ACT Veterans Rugby Union club.
"A normal turnout for Anzac Day [includes many] ex-servicewomen and men joining us to celebrate the day and honor the people which have served this country and continue to do so," he said.
READ MORE:
There was also a noticeable American twang among many punters, with troops training in Australia joining in on the fun.
"It's very multicultural, to be honest. It just goes to show that they just get along really well," Mr Wilfling said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.