Lyneham High School closed due to vandalism

Students at Lyneham High School have been forced to stay home because of significant water damage due to vandalism.
Parents were notified of the closure at 8.45am on Friday, sending them scrambling to find last-minute supervision.
An ACT government spokeswoman said the fire hoses had been vandalised during a break-in.
"Staff are working over the course of today and the weekend to ensure the school can be operational from Monday 15 May 2023," the spokeswoman said.
"There may be some temporary relocation of classes due to a small number of learning spaces not being accessible.
"Parents and carers will receive updated advice over the weekend."
ACT Policing attended the scene following reports of criminal damage.
"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the school overnight is encouraged to call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000," a police spokesperson said.
ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations spokesperson Janelle Kennard said it was disappointing for the community.
"It's always disappointing when schools are vandalised or damaged because they belong to all of us," she said.
It's not the first time the school has been the target of vandals.
In May 2019, windows were smashed and classrooms partially flooded after fire hoses were turned on. The vandals attacked on the night of the federal election.
At the time, an ACT Education Directorate spokesman said officials were looking into ways to minimise the same type of incident from reoccurring.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages.
