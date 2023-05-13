The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion
Sensitive Content

Roy Harvey | Australia's voluntary assisted dying laws don't really allow dying with dignity

By Roy Harvey
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All Australian states now have voluntary assisted dying laws (VAD). They are among the most restrictive VAD laws in the world. They explicitly require people to suffer, and be expected to die within 6 to 12 months, before being able to access voluntary assisted dying. They restrict access to VAD for conditions that many countries with decades of experience have allowed access to for many years. Australian laws are bureaucratic and they can exclude people from access to VAD at the very last minute of that process as a result of changes over which they have no control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.