All Australian states now have voluntary assisted dying laws (VAD). They are among the most restrictive VAD laws in the world. They explicitly require people to suffer, and be expected to die within 6 to 12 months, before being able to access voluntary assisted dying. They restrict access to VAD for conditions that many countries with decades of experience have allowed access to for many years. Australian laws are bureaucratic and they can exclude people from access to VAD at the very last minute of that process as a result of changes over which they have no control.