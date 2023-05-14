The crowd lights up every time he touches the ball.
Stephen Larkham hasn't coached a faster player.
The ACT Brumbies consider him their lethal weapon and opposition defences have sleepless nights wondering how they're going to slow Corey Toole.
Rarely has a player taken over Super Rugby in such a short amount of time.
We shouldn't be surprised, given everything the flying winger did on the world sevens circuit but Toole still manages to leave us shaking our heads.
The 23-year-old did it twice in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Highlanders, Toole's second try swinging the match in ACT's favour.
Having received the ball in space, Toole took off down the left sideline, chipped the ball over Otago winger Scott Gregory, kicked the ball into the in-goal and won the race for the ball. It's already been dubbed the try of the season and sent the Brumbies faithful into a frenzy.
The Brumbies didn't look back and eventually secured a vital bonus-point win. They now sit second on the ladder, five points behind the Chiefs. The teams will play at Canberra Stadium in two weeks.
ACT captain Allan Alaalatoa watches Toole at training every day and even he was in disbelief at Toole's latest effort.
"He just creates something out of nothing," Alaalatoa said.
"His speed is just his point of difference. There were some individual players out there that really got us that win and he was definitely one of them."
Toole is in his first season of Super Rugby but it didn't take him long to land on Eddie Jones' radar. While he was not selected for the initial training squad, the Wallabies coach called Toole to let him know he was not far away.
More moments like Sunday afternoon and it won't be long before he's wearing a gold jumper.
"I love watching him," Larkham said.
"I'm a huge fan of Corey. I just love the fact that when he's got a bit of space in front of him, it just lights up and it's amazing to have a player like that.
"It gives you so much confidence on the field. I had a couple of players out on the wing that were quick. It gives you confidence knowing you can throw the ball out there and that guy is going to go and score a try from 80 metres out."
Toole has broken the mould for wingers in Australian rugby, a diminutive back whose size pales in comparison to the likes of Marika Koroibete and Suliasi Vunivalu.
But he also confirmed the long-known mantra, 'You can't teach speed'. The winger said he's reached a top speed of 10.2 metres per second. Sustain that for 100m and he's breaking the magical 10-second barrier.
Despite putting his hand up for fastest man in Australian rugby, Toole remains focused on turning opportunities into points for the Brumbies.
"I've just got to be patient out wide, eventually the ball will come," he told Stan Sport.
"When I get my opportunities I've got to take them."
