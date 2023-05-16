The Canberra Times
ACT tops the class in international reading study

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:00pm
Reading scores for Australian year four students had no significant change in a five-year international study. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Reading scores for Australian year four students had no significant change in a five-year international study. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

One-in-five Australian year four students do not meet the international reading benchmark, a new study shows.

