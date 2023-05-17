The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Time to dive in for the Ian Lindeman Memorial Winter Solstice Swim

Updated May 17 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberrans leaping into last year's winter solstice swim. Picture by Karleen Minney
Canberrans leaping into last year's winter solstice swim. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberra's winter solstice nude swim will be held next month to raise essential funds for Lifeline Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.