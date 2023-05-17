Canberra's winter solstice nude swim will be held next month to raise essential funds for Lifeline Canberra.
At sunrise on the shortest day of the year, brave Canberrans can drop their towels and raise their spirits in the chilling waters of Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra - all in the name of charity.
At 7.12am on Tuesday, June 22, the Ian Lindeman Memorial Winter Solstice Swim will be held at Yarralumla Beach on Lake Burley Griffin.
Now in its seventh year, the event raises funds for Lifeline Canberra and encourages swimmers to wash away negativity and feel a sense of renewal for the upcoming solar year by stripping off and swimming in the freezing water.
All funds raised go to support Lifeline Canberra's 24/7 Crisis Support Service 13 11 14.
More details at wintersolsticeswim.com
