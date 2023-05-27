The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Goodbyes in Braddon encourages customers to buy quality, help divert clothes from landfill

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Humi Fleurisson, manager of The Green Shed underground amongst the clothes for recycling at the Mitchell centre. Picture by Karleen Minney
Humi Fleurisson, manager of The Green Shed underground amongst the clothes for recycling at the Mitchell centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

Claudia Tetreault-Percy is Canberra's poster child for sustainable fashion and second-hand style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.