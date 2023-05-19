The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A high price to play: ACT the most expensive region in country for sport

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT junior participation rates remain the highest in the country despite the high registration costs. Picture by Gary Ramage
ACT junior participation rates remain the highest in the country despite the high registration costs. Picture by Gary Ramage

Johno Grady knows he will have to make a decision sooner or later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.