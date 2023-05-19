Johno Grady knows he will have to make a decision sooner or later.
With three kids all desperate to play sport and cost of living pressures rising, something has to give.
Unfortunately, that will likely be sporting activities for his children.
It's not the situation Grady wants to be in, but there's little he can do about it as costs continue to rise.
"It's a balance," Grady said. "I have three children, two playing now and then I've got a little girl, she's not quite old enough to play yet but eventually she'll be playing as well.
"Cost is a factor, it's a factor in how many sports they get to play. Maybe they love soccer so they get to do that, but they don't get to do something else. Maybe they don't get to do music lessons or swimming lessons.
"As a family we probably prioritise sport over other things like eating out or getting ice cream."
Data released by the Australian Sports Commission last month revealed the ACT is the most expensive state or territory for sport.
The median expenditure per child aged 0-14 in 2022 was $960, more than $200 ahead of the second most expensive state, Victoria on $730. NSW sat third on $700.
The ACT sits on top for athletes aged over 14 but the margin is tighter. Median expenditure for adults is $700, ahead of Queensland at $680 and NSW and Western Australia at $680.
Average adult expenditure is even higher, at $1257 per athlete, with NSW sitting second on $1204.
Despite the high costs, participation rates in the ACT remain higher than the other states or territories. Ausplay data reveals 68 per cent of residents participate in sport at least three times a week. Victoria and Western Australia sit at 63.5 per cent and 63.1 per cent.
Child participation rates in the ACT are also higher than the rest of the country, with 60 per cent of kids aged 0-14 engaging in organised sport outside of school at least once a week. NSW is the closest at 52.4 per cent.
The numbers reflect the situation on the ground, both Capital Football and Canberra Region Rugby League boasting soaring player numbers.
More than 20,000 people are playing soccer this year, up from 18,000 in 2022 and more than 6000 people are playing rugby league in the region each weekend.
After two years of limited opportunities due to COVID, athletes of all ages are desperate to get outside and running around.
"We've been constantly ahead of last year's numbers," Raiders general manager of community rugby league Mark Vergano said. "We're still one of the most affordable sports. Clubs do a fantastic job raising money to keep fees affordable.
"We're in the fortunate position of having support from Canberra District Rugby League that contributes to juniors and referees fees."
There are fears, however, the short-term spike will quickly tail off, particularly as inflation soars.
Local sporting bodies have done everything they can to ensure sports are accessible to all, but there is only so much they can do.
Parents, teams and organisations are now looking to the government for assistance. The ACT is the only state or territory without an Active Kids Voucher in some form, though the NSW program is under review.
"As a parent and sports administrator, we would welcome anything that can make it more affordable and encourage kids to participate," Vergano said. "We're especially focused on relieving the burden on parents who have two, three or four kids playing simultaneously and taking down those barriers."
While ACT clubs are calling for the introduction of an Active Kids Voucher, Queanbeyan teams are desperate for the NSW version to continue.
New Premier Chris Minns has declared his intention to review the program as he puts the state's budget under the microscope.
Queanbeyan Tigers general manager Adrian Pavese said the vouchers have allowed more juniors to play AFL and call for their expansion.
"For parents who have five or six kids who all want to play sport, it's a great incentive," Pavese said. "I wish they were around when I was coming through the system so my mum and dad could afford for me to play a few other sports.
"It's a good initiative, it's forcing parents to use the money on sport and to get kids out and about."
Given the challenges facing households across the territory, sporting bodies have worked hard to keep a lid on registration costs.
The CRRL covers a number of costs to ensure the burden is not placed on clubs and their players, while other programs are in place across the region.
Costs can, however soar into the hundreds of dollars a season. Soccer fees are notoriously high, with some clubs charging more than $800 for under 16 and under 18 teams.
Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich said his organisation is working on a program that creates opportunities for all players
"One of the things we're trying to do to reduce the impact is a new initiative we're launching," Slavich said. "It's a peer-to-peer fundraiser to try and reduce barriers to football, especially among disadvantaged kids and adults."
