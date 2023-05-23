A Lyneham man has been arrested following investigations into a series of alleged burglary and robbery incidents at ACT clubs earlier this year.
Bradley Mark Flynn, 34, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was identified as a potential suspect involved in the incidents between March 1 and March 29 at venues including Ainslie Football Club, Southern Cross Club Jamison, Belconnen Labor Club.
It is alleged cash was stolen from cash machines at these venues.
Other linked alleged incident locations include Belconnen Soccer Club, which reportedly resulted in thousands of dollars of damage, Ginninderra Labor Club where police say alcohol was taken, and the Burns Club in Kambah which experienced a ram raid and robbery when staff were present.
Police allege a coffee machine was also stolen from the Weston Labor Club.
Flynn was also arrested for allegedly breaking and damaging a Holden ute in the Belconnen Soccer Club car park, stealing a Honda Odyssey from a home in Fisher and an Audi A3 from a residence in Ngunnawal.
Flynn faced 21 charges including six counts of aggravated burglary, six counts of property damage, six counts of theft, and two counts of riding or driving a motor vehicle without consent.
He also faced one count of aggravated burglary in relation to the incident at the Southern Cross Club in Jamison.
He did not apply for bail.
Police said Mr Flynn's arrest comes after another in April following the search of a home in Phillip where multiple items were seized for examination.
An alleged second offender was arrested as a result and is also facing one count of aggravated burglary in relation to the incident at the South Cross Club in Jamison. Inquiries into the other incidences are ongoing, police said.
Investigations located and arrested Flynn in Broulee on Friday, May 19. He then faced the Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, where he was refused bail and extradited to the ACT.
Detective acting inspector Matt Innes said fleeing interstate doesn't mean police won't locate suspects.
"The recent arrest should serve as a warning to those that commit crimes in the ACT," he said.
"We will use each and every resource at our disposal - including utilising our close working relationship with the New South Wales police force to conduct arrests across the border."
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via their website. The reference number is 7390409.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
