Brittany Higgins ignored police warnings about media, Scott Moller tells Bruce Lehrmann inquiry

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:10pm
Brittany Higgins and Detective Superintendent Scott Moller. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Elesa Kurtz
A top detective says he was directed to charge Bruce Lehrmann at a time police faced the "potential threat" of Brittany Higgins criticising their delay in making the key decision.

