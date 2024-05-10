Do you like pina coladas? Celebrate World Cocktail Day on May 13

May 13 is World Cocktail Day, so we've made it easy for you to celebrate by compiling a list of our favourite bars around town serving creative cocktails.
Does anyone do little paper umbrellas anymore?
Soumi Tannous from Bar Beirut would if I asked him. The award-winning bartender takes his craft very seriously and he's all about personalising the experience.
"Try something different for World Cocktail Day," he says.
"People can feel intimidated and just default to what they know but any good bartender worth their salt would be champing at the bit to help guide a newbie to a brew that delivers on a customer's flavour preference."
Come for the cocktails, stay because the hospitality is so wonderful. Soumi is putting Boozy Bubble Tea Cocktails front and centre for World Cocktail Day. Upgrade your Espresso Martini experience, this one includes vodka, kahula, espresso, coffee pearls and coffee jelly squares. Or a sweet passionfruit, with rum, green tea, lime and passionfruit pearls.
Great spot for an after work tipple, or a late night session. Alongside the classics and a couple of mocktail options, there's a fun menu of drinks. Try a Your Ube-r is here, made with clarified Ube Cream Liqueur, Beach House Pink spiced rum, pineapple, lime, coconut and simple syrup.
Tequila reigns at Cabo. Happy hour from 4-6pm Tuesday to Friday where all classic cocktails are only $16. On Wednesdays, classic and spicy margaritas are only $12, or go all out and build your own marg where you get to make all the choices. And there's margarita trees on a Friday.
Try some barrel-aged cocktails at this long-time favourite, like the classic Manhattan with rye whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters. We love the sound of a Sex Panther, with spiced rum, sweet vermouth, amaro montenegro and lemon. Or maybe book in a for a cocktail masterclass.
While Bar Rochford is best known for its ever-changing wine list, the bar staff love nothing more than whipping up cocktails to order. I'd be finding one with some of the Brookie's macadamia and wattleseed liqueur, paired with the potato galette with miso and caviar. But you do you.
Rum's at the heart of Highball culture, the tropical vibe is just what we need as we head into the cooler months. Gather some friends and try a punch bowl, the Fidel's Downfall is full of Hendrick's gin, with absinthe, peach schnapps, lime and cucumber. Viva la revolucion!
A fav of our fav cocktail loving colleague Amy Martin. She's a fan of the Paloma's Paloma, made with Olmeca Altos Tequila, peach and lime, lengthened with Jarritos grapefruit soda. How good does a Liquid Churros sound though, with spiced rum, condensed milk and cold drip espresso.
Parlour changes vibes in the cooler months, settle into a velvet chair and warm your soul. There's a range of low-booze cocktails too, the Pardon My French with rhubi rhubarb mistelle, brookie's slow gin, French earl grey tea and grapefruit soda hits the very spot.
