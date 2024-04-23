More than just good cocktails at Lonsdale's newest bar

The bowl is massive - definitely one you can share with a few people. The marinade was fresh and bright, but the cauliflower didn't seem to take on the flavour very well. It almost felt like it was separate from everything else. I am glad they added the hot sauce on the side though. They are not lying when they say it's hot sauce - best not to be too heavy handed with this one. That being said, the dish overall benefited from the spice.