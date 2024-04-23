The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

More than just good cocktails at Lonsdale's newest bar

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If there is one thing my friends alert me to as soon as it's announced, it's a tequila bar. As much as it bewilders almost everyone around me, tequila is my alcohol of choice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.