The made-in-Australia past wasn't always rosy

Jill writes: "It's outrageous that a particular council banned those children's books. As you say, readers should be able to make their own choice of reading material, no matter the subject. We here in Tassie are very fortunate that all our libraries are state government funded, and stocked with a great range of fiction in all genres, for children, teens, and adults. Plus magazines, DVDs, and a comprehensive non-fiction section ... and we can request new titles as they are published. There are extra facilities like computers, meeting rooms for public access, and here in our Burnie library, a small cafe operates each day and I'm very fortunate to consider it a second home."