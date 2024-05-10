The made-in-Australia past wasn't always rosy

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It's a natty slogan which serves a blunt political purpose. The federal government has named its signature legislation after it: the Future Made in Australia Act.
We'll hear the slogan repeated ad nauseum as the clock ticks down to the next federal election. While it might stir pangs of national pride, it's worth thinking beyond those base reactions and remembering the past when it was made in Australia.
Not all of it was good.
Take the P76, the Leyland behemoth of a car made, we were told, in Australia for Australian conditions. It was an ugly beast, with a boot capable of carrying a 44-gallon drum.
But that boot involved masses of steel overhanging the rear wheels so that when the car encountered that most typical Australian condition - corrugations on a dirt road - it fishtailed wildly. That wasn't the only problem. Knobs fell off, window winders stopped working and you only had to drive past a beach and it would rust.
As kids in the 1960s and 1970s, we were conditioned to deride "Jap crap", as Japanese cars, motorcycles and electronic goods made their way to our shores.
Often, our first cars were clapped-out Holdens or Fords but once we had grown tired of coaxing them back to life when they broke down, and had experienced a Toyota, Datsun or Mazda for the first time, we didn't look back. Reliable, economical, safer and much more comfortable, we turned Japanese without hesitation.
Since Tony Abbott killed off the heavily subsidised Australian auto industry, old Holdens and Fords are rare sights of our roads, generally identified by the one headlight that's out and the mismatched panel. The dinki-di Aussie vehicle of choice these days is the gas-guzzling Hilux or Ford Ranger, made in factories on the outskirts of Bangkok.
When the locally made, snow-prone AWA TV finally blew its last valve and was replaced with a Sony, we couldn't believe the difference. Here was a television that worked and didn't require a yoga session with the rabbit ears to receive a signal. The luxury model came with a remote, connected by wire, so you could change channels without leaving the Jason rocker recliner - and without the rotary channel selector coming away in your hand.
Living in shared terraces in Sydney, we took daily risks with the temperamental Early Kooka gas stoves. Boiling a kettle came with singed eyebrows and burned fingertips and I'm yet to meet anyone who was game enough to light the oven.
And we still take risks with our insides with some of the Australian-made food products that have somehow evaded extinction. The survival of the Chiko Roll is as mysterious as the contents of the deep-fried abomination. Diabetes made in Australia.
Who can blame foreigners for being perplexed by Vegemite? Spreading salty black stuff on toast and eating it takes a leap of faith beyond the powers of most reasonable people unfamiliar with a substance that looks like axle grease. And who can blame mainlanders for dry-retching at that Tasmanian food crime, savoury toast, which looks like white bread covered in stomach contents?
Of course, not all of our past made in Australia was bad; it was just unable to compete with cheaper products from overseas.
Before the internet arrived, Email wasn't electronic communication, it was the Australian company which made fridges, washing machines, dishwashers and electricity and water meters. Many of the brands it built were under licence, such as Kelvinator and Westinghouse - much the same as our auto industry, which turned out Opels rebadged as Commodores.
Some Aussie brands have taken on the world and survived.
In the early 1950s, tinkerer Mervyn Victor Richardson invented the powered rotary lawnmower. In no time at all, the Victa became synonymous with Australian suburbia. Victa products are still made in Australia and as well in China and the US.
Few of us of a certain age can credibly deny our roles in ruining the Hills Hoist which sat in most backyards. The clothesline doubled as playground equipment until we were caught swinging on it and copped several weekend shifts of hanging out washing as punishment.
Somewhere in my wardrobe among the Onitsuka Tigers, Merrells and Eccos is a pair of RM Williams boots, bought many years ago, still going strong and only just paid off. At $600 a pair, those boots remind me of how expensive the made in Australia past was. Let's hope the future made here doesn't end up bankrupting us.
"Manufacturing is more than just putting parts together. It's coming up with ideas, testing principles and perfecting the engineering, as well as final assembly." - James Dyson
