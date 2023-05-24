The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Flynn Cawood denied bail in ACT Magistrates Court after alleged family violence assault

TP
Sara Garrity
By Tim Piccione, and Sara Garrity
Updated May 24 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flynn Cawood, who was denied bail on Wednesday. Picture Facebook
Flynn Cawood, who was denied bail on Wednesday. Picture Facebook

A man has been accused of violently assaulting his partner by repeatedly hitting her and setting a dog on the woman, allegedly leaving her with over 50 injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.