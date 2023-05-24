A man has been accused of violently assaulting his partner by repeatedly hitting her and setting a dog on the woman, allegedly leaving her with over 50 injuries.
"He sicced the dog onto her," magistrate Jane Campbell said during the man's bail application on Wednesday.
Flynn Keith Cawood, 20, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with a single count of aggravated recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Court documents claim that despite the woman's screams for help during the altercation, the man repeatedly said words to the effect of: "be quiet, shut up, no one will help you".
The incident in question took place on the morning of May 20, when the man's on-again-off-again partner allegedly confronted Cawood about an image of him and another woman from the previous evening.
Police allege a verbal argument broke out and the woman punched Cawood in the chest.
In response, the man allegedly pinned his partner to the ground, grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face.
He is then accused of repeatedly kicking and stomping the woman and kicking her in the back at least 30 times.
He allegedly proceeded to pour water from a bong and washing detergent over his partner.
At some stage during the incident, the man is accused of holding the woman by the hair and telling his dog to attack her.
The dog allegedly lunged at the woman and bit her hand, piercing her skin and causing her to "bleed steadily".
She allegedly escaped while Cawood was in the bathroom.
Ms Campbell, who denied the man bail, said she expected numerous further charges would arise from the alleged incident.
"[Further charges] will be very quickly worked out by the prosecution once they have time to look at the material," she said.
The man allegedly "fled" the home after the incident in a vehicle and police conducted searches in Hawker and the city before inquires revealed he had fled to NSW.
He was arrested in Yass by NSW police on Monday evening, with assistance from ACT police officers of Belconnen Police Station and the proactive intervention and diversion team.
The man faced Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, where his extradition to the ACT was organised.
The magistrate said she did not need to hear from the prosecutor before denying the alleged offender's bail application.
"I have no confidence he would appear in court if granted bail," Ms Campbell said.
The man is set to return to court on June 16.
He left the bail court with his arms hanging down, letting out an audible sigh as he exited the room.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
