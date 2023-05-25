The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Here's what you missed on the fourth day of Senate estimates

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katy Gallagher. Picture by Gary Ramage
Katy Gallagher. Picture by Gary Ramage

We've nearly made through the first week of estimates folks and a lot has happened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.