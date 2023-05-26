The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Prospect of prison leads to Cameroon Commonwealth Games athlete wrestling with a new game

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Live and free: Watch the Canberra Raiders Cup match of the round between the Queanbeyan Blues and Goulburn Bulldogs at canberratimes.com.au on Saturday at 3pm thanks to BarTV Sports
Gaelle Noelle Alakame Anzong faced prison if she returned to Cameroon after the Gold Coast Games. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Gaelle Noelle Alakame Anzong faced prison if she returned to Cameroon after the Gold Coast Games. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Prison awaited Gaelle Noelle Alakame Anzong if she returned home to Cameroon. So for the past five years she's been separated from her daughter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.