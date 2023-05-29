The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra's city centre speed cameras raise nearly $40m from 40kmh zone

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Drivers caught by cameras in a city centre 40kmh speed zone have paid almost $40 million in fines in less than two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.