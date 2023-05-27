A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious head and abdominal injuries after members of the public found him in an upturned car.
At about 11.20pm on Friday night, people reported a white Corolla was on its roof on the western side of the northbound lanes of Barry Drive in O'Connor, ACT police said.
There was one person in the car, who was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the Toyota Corolla leaving the city along Barry Drive in the moments before the collision or who were travelling along Barry Drive around the time of the incident and have dash-cam footage," they said in a statement
"Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7441451."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.