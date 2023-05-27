Canberrans are being warned about the dangers of consuming death cap mushrooms following confirmed sightings of the deadly fungus around the capital.
ACT Health said people have ended up in the emergency department after eating the mushrooms, which have popped up throughout autumn.
Death cap mushrooms are highly toxic and easily mistakable for edible mushrooms, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman warned.
"As the name suggests, death cap mushrooms can be deadly, and all parts of the mushroom are poisonous whether they have been cooked or not," she said.
"Eating wild mushrooms is just not worth the risk. Don't eat mushrooms you have found in the wild, and only purchase mushrooms from a reputable supplier."
Death cap mushrooms are known to grow in areas across the ACT, particularly during the cooler autumn months, the health department said.
While they often grow near established oak trees, they can also be found in other areas.
The government has warned the mushrooms can be found anywhere in the ACT at anytime of the year, and all parts of the fungi are poisonous.
"Eating even a small amount of a death cap mushroom can kill you. Death cap mushrooms remain potentially lethal even if cooked," the ACT Health website says.
Canberrans should not touch wild mushrooms with bare hands and should keep children and animals away from them, Dr Coleman said.
"If you think you may have eaten a death cap mushroom, urgently seek medical attention at a hospital emergency department and take any remaining mushroom to the hospital for identification," she said.
"Symptoms of poisoning generally occur six to 24 hours or more after eating mushrooms, and include pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. The chances of survival increase if treatment is started early."
Four people have died after eating death cap mushrooms in the ACT since 2022.
"Anyone who sees a death cap mushroom in a public area can report it to Access Canberra," ACT Health said.
"Make sure to take a photo of the mushroom to help assist inspectors in its identification."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
