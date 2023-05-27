A man with "distinctive" tattoos is allegedly on the run from police after escaping from a mental health unit, police say.
Lachlan Porreca, 27, was arrested for a number of driving offences in April, and was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment at Canberra Hospital.
He allegedly escaped from the Adult Mental Health Unit on April 29, police said.
ACT Policing are now seeking information from the public which might help them find the wanted man.
"Police believe Lachlan is actively avoiding police," they said, adding they had made multiple attempts to contact him.
Mr Porreca is described as being caucasian, about 5'11" or 180cm tall, having a slim build, complexion, short brown hair, and blue eyes.
He has arm tattoos and a distinctive tattoo of a crown on his right hand, police said.
"Members of the public are urged not to approach Lachlan, but to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 (please quote reference 7416919) to report any information regarding his whereabouts," they said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
