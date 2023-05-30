The biggest change to firefighting in decades has finally arrived in Canberra - but it comes at a cost. And a few administrative glitches.
The Emergency Services Agency's new Austrian-built, hybrid-electric fire pumper is the first right-hand drive machine of its type in the southern hemisphere.
It costs about twice the price - $1.5 million - of a conventional diesel fire pumper but brings with it a huge change to "old school" firefighting, including the capability to send a thermal-imaging drone out through the roof to seek out fire hot spots from above, and a positive pressure cabin to keep the cabin free of ingress from smoke and contaminants.
This time last year, the World Health Organisation declared firefighting to be a Group 1 cancer-causing profession, which has major implications for how agencies like ESA equip their future fleets.
The ACT's new zero-emissions pumper is the first step in better protecting its frontline officers and every fire service in the country is eager to get a closer look at what it does, and how it does it.
"It [the new hybrid-electric pumper] is a game changer in every way for us and there is a huge amount of interest," Chief Fire Officer Matt Mavity said.
"There is technology in this truck which even I can't talk about."
The new truck's bodywork is mostly built of aluminium, with two massive battery packs to provide the primary motive power for the all-wheel drive, all-wheel steer system.
Providing the back-up to repower the batteries is a big 3-litre BMW diesel engine hidden inside. When the battery power drops, the diesel engine kicks in as the recharger, effectively providing a driving range of up to 1000km.
The arrival of the new truck also marks the start of the agency's transition away from using hydraulic power for all its lighting and rescue cutting tasks. All the future equipment used remotely by firefighters - including the "jaws of life" used to cut people out of car wrecks - will be battery-electric.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
