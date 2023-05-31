The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Suburban Land Agency releases Woden town centre site, section 7 Phillip, for sale

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated May 31 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Suburban Land Agency has released a key Woden block for sale. Picture supplied
The Suburban Land Agency has released a key Woden block for sale. Picture supplied

A key block of land in Woden town centre has been released for sale, with the potential for hundreds of new homes, offices and retail space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.