Roundabout Canberra heading southside for donation day

Roundabout Canberra, the local charity dedicated to supporting families in need with safe, essential material goods for their children, is heading south for a day.
The Southside Children's Goods Donation Day will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 1pm to 4pm at the Narrabundah Community Hall at 63 Boolimba Crescent.
Roundabout Canberra CEO and founder Hannah Andrevski knows many Canberrans have goods to donate but lack the time to deliver to its warehouse and HQ in Holt.
The southside donation day solves that problem. And not a moment too soon.
Ms Andrevski said so far this year, Roundabout had seen a 50 per cent increase in demand compared to the same period last year.
"We're seeing unprecedented demand right now, during a time that is proving extremely challenging for many families who are having to make a choice between paying their rent, buying food, filling their car with petrol, and purchasing essential goods they need for their children," she said.
"It's heartbreaking considering that we might have to say no to a family, so we're making it as easy as possible for those who live on the southern side of Canberra to donate their great quality baby and children's items to us.
"We hope to see residents of Tuggeranong, Woden, the Inner South and Queanbeyan coming out in droves to drop off their goods to support those in our community who need our support."
While the organisation accepts all donations, it is especially in need of cots, prams (single and double), newborn car seats and winter clothing (sizes 5 and up).
The public is urged to familiarise themselves with Roundabout's donation guidelines, ensuring that all items are freshly washed and meet the necessary requirements.
For those who don't have goods to donate, they can still help by making a tax-deductible donation to Roundabout's Safe & Warm Winter Tax Appeal, raising vital funds for its work. The link is here.
