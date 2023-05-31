A repeat offender has been arrested following alleged burglaries at Woden Town Centre and a residence in Weston Creek on Wednesday.
Police were alerted to reports there were three men attempting to break in to Westfield Woden about 3.15am.
They arrived at the shopping centre about 15 minutes later, where they nearly collided with a Ford Focus allegedly fleeing the scene.
After reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, police identified the 43-year-old Duffy man who was currently on bail including an overnight curfew, for other offences. He had also previously been granted bail for other incidents in the past.
Later in the morning, police received reports that a home in Weston Creek had allegedly been broken into with property stolen, including bank cards.
After identifying several purchases being made using the cards in Lyons, police reviewed different CCTV footage and allegedly discovered the same man fleeing the scene in the same Ford Focus.
Just after 12pm, the man allegedly attended a petrol station in Kaleen where he drove off without paying.
Police attended the man's residence at 9.30pm on Wednesday, where he allegedly made threats towards officers and refused to let them in.
After a two hour stand-off, the man reportedly surrendered to the police. They were then able to allegedly locate several items related to both robberies.
He is set to appear in court on Thursday faced with charges including going equipped for theft, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession, obstruction of police, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and obtaining property by deception.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
