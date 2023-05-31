The Canberra Times
Repeat offender arrested for Woden Town Centre and Weston Creek burglaries after two hour stand-off with police

By Sara Garrity
Updated June 1 2023 - 10:40am, first published 9:37am
A repeat offender has been arrested following alleged burglaries at Woden Town Centre and a residence in Weston Creek on Wednesday.

