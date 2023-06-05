The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Mother granted bail after facing ACT Magistrates Court, accused of child neglect

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 5 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother has been accused of padlocking her autistic children inside a faeces-covered room, with police describing conditions in the home as "torture-like" and the smell "overwhelming".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.