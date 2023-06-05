A mother has been accused of padlocking her autistic children inside a faeces-covered room, with police describing conditions in the home as "torture-like" and the smell "overwhelming".
Police allege the woman put the children "at a risk of serious injury or death".
The 38-year-old mother was granted bail, which was not opposed by the prosecution, in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
ACT Child Youth and Protective Services have taken the children into care.
The woman faces six charges, including four counts of child neglect and two counts of unlawful confinement. She is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents tendered to the court allege the woman regularly left four of her children alone at a home in a suburb of Tuggeranong.
Two of the children, aged seven and 12, had been diagnosed with autism. A third, aged five, is undergoing testing for the developmental disability.
It is alleged the mother went to a party with her adult son on Saturday while her 10-year-old daughter was left to look after the other children.
When police arrived at the home in response to reports of a disturbance, the girl spoke to officers through a locked security door.
Police claim she appeared "very scared and nervous" and stated she had been told not to talk to officers as protective services would take her away.
It is alleged all external doors to the home were locked from both sides, none of the children had keys and they had no way of getting out if there was an emergency.
The 10-year-old opened a window and let police inside.
Officers claim the home had a "very strong odour" of rubbish and faeces.
Police documents state that in one of the rooms, two children were asleep on a dirty mattress laid on a concrete floor, and both were wearing nappies with no other clothing.
It is alleged they did not have access to a toilet or drinking water.
The room did not have any light fixtures, was filled with dirty nappies and had faeces smeared over the walls and windows, police claim.
The house was allegedly filled with black mould, dirt, faeces and nappies. It also contained a large amount of rotting food, drug paraphernalia, mice, rats, and flies.
Police also claim the fridge and food pantry had locks.
The 10-year-old girl allegedly told police she didn't have a mattress and slept on the floor.
"The smell of the house was overwhelming and the children were living in what could be described as torture-like conditions," police documents state.
Police claim at 11.35pm, the adult son returned to the home and locked the two children in the room with no key to open the door.
When police questioned him, he is said to have replied the children were "severely autistic and they get out".
Police used batons to break the padlock so the children were not locked inside.
The 10-year-old packed bags for her siblings and police took the children into emergency care, documents state.
The woman is set to appear in court again on June 30.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
