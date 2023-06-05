The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Senator Linda Reynolds accuses Shane Drumgold SC of breaching her human rights

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC and Linda Reynolds. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Sitthixay Ditthavong
Shane Drumgold SC and Linda Reynolds. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Sitthixay Ditthavong

A senator has accused the ACT's top prosecutor of breaching her human rights by unlawfully attacking her reputation in a letter he sent after the collapse of Bruce Lehrmann's trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.