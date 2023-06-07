Anyone who wishes to ski and snowboard at Thredbo Resort this coming long weekend is going to have to wait a little bit longer despite the official start of the ski season.
The Winter Season at the resort is continuing to start on the scheduled Saturday, but a "lack of snow" has meant there will be no skiing or snowboarding allowed.
A spokesperson for the resort said that the near future is looking more promising.
"Due to the lack of snow, Thredbo Resort will not be opening the mountain for skiing and snowboarding this weekend. However, there is promising snowfall and snow-making conditions in the seven-day forecast," they said.
Thredbo Resort's website and social channels will provide regular updates on the conditions, they said.
Despite the slight delay in the physical activities at the resort, there is still a lot to do as it celebrates the beginning of the winter season.
"We have a huge line-up of events and activities planned for this weekend to celebrate the kick off of the season, including scenic rides on the Merritts Gondola and Kosciuszko Chairlift, on-mountain dining at Eagles Mest and Merritts Mountain House and ice sculpting by Kenji," the spokesperson said.
"Other activities include winter Olympian meet and greets, Heineken Saturday featuring Kinder, fireworks, live music, alpine bobsled and bungee, face paining, arts and crafts, Lindt chocolate s'mores and more.
"We look forward to welcoming all guests to enjoy non-stop entertainment this weekend and we can't wait to deliver skiing and snowboarding as soon as conditions allow."
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
