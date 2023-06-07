ACT Policing is reminding Canberrans double demerits will be in place throughout the King's Birthday long weekend.
They will be enforced from 12am on Friday until 11.59pm on Monday.
Double demerits apply to mobile phone offences, riding without helmets or driving without seat belts, as well as speeding offences.
Additional traffic offences on top of those will take extra demerit points too, police said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Acting inspector Ken Williams, officer in charge of ACT Road Policing, urges drivers to take care on the roads, especially those driving interstate.
"We always see an exodus from the ACT on long weekends, so if you are travelling interstate remember to drive to the condition and take regular breaks," he said.
"Here in the territory, the message is simple - we want to see people doing the right thing.
"Slow down, obey the speed limit, and if you are drinking across the weekend, please don't drive.
"Police don't want to be handing out infringements, but we will if we see drivers disobeying the road rules we won't hesitate to do so."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.