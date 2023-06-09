Tom Rogic's former manager believes he could be a perfect fit as a marquee signing for Canberra United's A-League Men team, even if it means they have to face off.
Rogic is now a free agent after a disappointing stint with English Championship club West Bromwich Albion that saw him struggle to get onto the pitch, playing just 20 games, and scoring one goal.
But with Canberra United set to become the next A-League Men expansion team under a fresh bid backed by the Australian Professional Leagues, Rogic's former manager, Andy Bernal said a homecoming shouldn't be off the cards.
"He's played in Europe, he's done well as a Socceroo, so you'd think maybe they should go for him as a marquee player," ACT-born former Socceroo Bernal told The Canberra Times.
"For Canberra it all makes sense, but is he fit and does he want to? Those are a few of many questions. It depends on the director of football, the head coach and the owner, but his playing CV is pretty good."
Bernal is currently the head of athletic development and "vibe manager" with the newly-crowned A-League Men champions, the Central Coast Mariners, working alongside the coaching staff led by Nick Montgomery and Sergio Raimundo.
It's a role Bernal took on after he and Rogic parted ways following the latter's Celtic exit.
Last year Bernal teamed up with businessman - now Central Coast director - Richard Peil to invest in the Mariners after reaching a dead-end with the pair's own Canberra A-League team bid.
The Mariners have long fostered a strong relationship with Canberra football and that continues with their academy that boasts a handful of ACT products.
Fresh off the club's A-League grand final triumph last weekend, Bernal was excited by the prospect of his Mariners and a Rogic-led Canberra side going head-to-head.
But he wants the Central Coast-ACT connection to continue, even if Canberra gets a new A-League Men team.
"If there's a good young player in Canberra, I'm going to come and get him," Bernal said.
"Whilst I'm representing the Mariners that's where my loyalty lies, but I'm a Canberra boy, I love this city and I'd love them to have a wonderful A-League franchise.
"Who knows if one day I'd be involved in it. But we need an A-League team in Canberra - it must be done."
Rogic, 30, began his professional career with the Mariners in 2012 before he was quickly snapped up by Scottish giants Celtic a year later.
There was one injury-hit A-League season spent on loan with Melbourne Victory which forced him to miss the 2014 World Cup with the Socceroos, but from the back end of 2015 till 2022, Rogic was a success story at Celtic.
His decision to leave Celtic, citing personal reasons, despite having cemented his spot in the lineup under Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, was unexpected.
Rogic then made a shock withdrawal from the Socceroos squad before a crucial Qatar World Cup qualifier.
Then more perplexing was that he landed at West Bromwich Albion.
Rogic struggled with repeated injury hurdles, and after being signed by coach Steve Bruce, he hit a roadblock when Bruce was fired and new manager Carlos Corberan took the reins.
He is now searching for a new club.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
