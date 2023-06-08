The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Delayed and diverted Come From Away - and its 38 planes - finally land at the Canberra Theatre Centre

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
June 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three years after it announced it was heading to the capital Come From Away opened at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.