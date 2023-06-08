Police remain on scene following a house fire which reportedly damaged the whole of a home in Conder on Friday morning.
The fire started just before 7.45am in Greaves Place, with emergency services reporting that a column of smoke could be seen nearby.
The street has since reopened, but the home is fenced off as a safety precaution.
Emergency services reported both occupants of the home self-evacuated when the fire took hold, and they were assessed on scene.
It is understood a man was injured as a result of smoke inhalation, but he wasn't transported to hospital.
ACT Fire and Rescue crews extinguished the flames, and have since completed the ventilation process.
ACT Policing report they remain at the house just after lunchtime, while investigations into the cause of the fire get underway.
ACT Fire and Rescue crews have left the scene.
It is currently unknown what started the fire.
Emergency services are urging the community to be mindful of police in the area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.