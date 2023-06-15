Not wanting either of these to happen, Ember accompanies him to try to plead her case at the bureaucracy and to help him in his quest. While there's a certain antipathy, as they get to know each other they begin to like each other. Wade is empathetic and emotional, prone, like other Water folk, to burst into tears. But, even aside from the conflict that brought them together, can these two elements really mix? And what will their families think?