The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ashley Clifford is one of only 50 people with Beck-Fahrner syndrome

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Clifford, 9, (left) with dad Hugh and mum Belinda and sister Sophie, 6. Picture by Karleen Minney
Ashley Clifford, 9, (left) with dad Hugh and mum Belinda and sister Sophie, 6. Picture by Karleen Minney

Ashley Clifford is a little girl battling a very rare, often isolating syndrome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.